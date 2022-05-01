Ouster (OUST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Ouster has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 279.89% and a negative return on equity of 38.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 million for the quarter.

Shares of Ouster stock opened at $3.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.80. Ouster has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $14.99. The company has a market capitalization of $571.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OUST. Chardan Capital started coverage on Ouster in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Ouster from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ouster from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

In related news, CFO Anna Brunelle sold 11,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $37,341.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darien Spencer sold 9,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $29,836.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ouster by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ouster during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ouster by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Ouster by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ouster by 438.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 13,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

