PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,170 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.19% of PacWest Bancorp worth $10,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 446.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 220.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PACW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

PACW stock opened at $32.89 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.79 and a 52 week high of $51.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.03). PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 41.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.66%.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $54,501.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

