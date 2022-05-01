Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Position Raised by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,894 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3,990.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on PK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.14.

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $19.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 2.04. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $23.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $451.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.45 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is -2.06%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.