Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) PT Raised to C$23.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$12.25 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, January 10th.

OTCMKTS:PSYTF opened at $12.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89. Pason Systems has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $13.47.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

