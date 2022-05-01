Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

PAYA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Paya from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Paya from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Paya alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Paya by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,092,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,304,000 after buying an additional 2,558,058 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paya by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 4,568,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,828 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Paya by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paya by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,468,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Paya by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,397,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,411 shares in the last quarter.

Paya stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $672.24 million, a PE ratio of -509.00 and a beta of -0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.60. Paya has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $11.99.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.75 million. Analysts predict that Paya will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Paya Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.