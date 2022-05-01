PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Buys 20,000 Shares of Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (TSE:CPLF) Stock

Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (TSE:CPLF – Get Rating) insider PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.05 per share, with a total value of C$201,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at C$201,000.

The company has a market cap of C$703.35 million and a P/E ratio of -42.83. Copperleaf Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$9.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Get Copperleaf Technologies alerts:

Separately, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Copperleaf Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$18.00 price target for the company.

CopperLeaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. Its software leverages operational and financial data to help clients manage their assets and optimize their investment decisions to realize the business value. The company's software performs predictive analytics, risk modeling and analysis, financial and performance modeling, investment portfolio optimization, budgeting, plan approvals, performance management, and scenario analysis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copperleaf Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copperleaf Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.