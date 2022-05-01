Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $50.60

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $50.60 and last traded at $50.67, with a volume of 75797 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.02.

PNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pentair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Pentair from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Pentair from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.15.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $999.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Pentair by 280.4% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair Company Profile (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

