Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Sells 1,969 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,270 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.7% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $22,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,029 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 23,873 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $277.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $292.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $238.07 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.65.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

