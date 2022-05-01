PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) Major Shareholder Eli Samaha Buys 21,087 Shares

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) major shareholder Eli Samaha acquired 21,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.19 per share, with a total value of $235,963.53. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,554,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,580,725.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eli Samaha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 29th, Eli Samaha acquired 2,000 shares of PFSweb stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.24 per share, with a total value of $22,480.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Eli Samaha acquired 13,735 shares of PFSweb stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.18 per share, with a total value of $153,557.30.

On Friday, April 22nd, Eli Samaha acquired 35,931 shares of PFSweb stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.15 per share, with a total value of $400,630.65.

PFSweb stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.07. PFSweb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $14.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.73.

PFSweb ( NASDAQ:PFSW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.34 million during the quarter. PFSweb had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 47.57%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PFSW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PFSweb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut PFSweb from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in PFSweb by 262.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in PFSweb by 117.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PFSweb in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PFSweb during the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PFSweb during the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. It operates in two segments, PFS Operations and LiveArea Professional Services. The PFS Operations segment offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCommerce Agent, a customizable web-based application for accessing required customer information.

