Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 156,581 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,207,153 shares.The stock last traded at $17.48 and had previously closed at $17.67.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.24 and a 200 day moving average of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Physicians Realty Trust ( NYSE:DOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.14). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $116.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 242.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 2,143.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 93.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

