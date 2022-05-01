PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $75.60

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $75.60 and last traded at $76.09, with a volume of 9610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.39.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.36 and a 200-day moving average of $85.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 349.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 40,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 31,770 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $1,981,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,135,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS Index ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Underlying Index).

