Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Short Interest Down 30.8% in April

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the March 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE MAV opened at $8.95 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 1-year low of $8.94 and a 1-year high of $12.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.87.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.
