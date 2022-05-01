Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Short Interest Down 30.8% in April

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the March 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE MAV opened at $8.95 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 1-year low of $8.94 and a 1-year high of $12.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.87.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

