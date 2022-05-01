Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) PT Raised to C$142.00

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$135.00 to C$142.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$71.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$82.50 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$62.50 to C$115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Precision Drilling from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.17.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

PDS opened at $71.79 on Friday. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of $24.68 and a 52-week high of $85.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.63 million, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.49.

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Rating ) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($2.59). The business had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.17 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 18.08%. Precision Drilling’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.13) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Precision Drilling by 88.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Precision Drilling (Get Rating)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.