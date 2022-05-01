Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) PT Raised to C$147.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$147.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

PDS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$85.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.17.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Shares of PDS stock opened at $71.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $975.63 million, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 2.67. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of $24.68 and a 12-month high of $85.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.49.

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Rating ) (TSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($2.59). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 88.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 16,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Precision Drilling by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 6.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new position in Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Company Profile (Get Rating)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.