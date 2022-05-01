Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Primerica were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Primerica by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Primerica by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Primerica by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Primerica by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Primerica by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PRI shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Primerica from $199.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Primerica in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.29.

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $129.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.41. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.22 and a twelve month high of $179.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.47.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.24). Primerica had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $724.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.48%.

Primerica declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total value of $456,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

