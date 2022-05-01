Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Trading Down 6.5%

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) dropped 6.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.51 and last traded at $22.51. Approximately 862 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 705,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.08.

PRVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised Privia Health Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.18.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and a PE ratio of -12.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.73.

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.17. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 54.01% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $275.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Privia Health Group news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $558,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,130.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $250,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,288 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,053 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Privia Health Group by 14.6% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,049,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,795,000 after purchasing an additional 261,365 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Privia Health Group by 65.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,864,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,928,000 after acquiring an additional 739,298 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,442,000. Senator Investment Group LP boosted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,392,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 50.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,494,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,202,000 after buying an additional 498,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

About Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.