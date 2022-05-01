PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,349 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.34% of PROG worth $9,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in PROG by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 60,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 14,230 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in PROG by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in PROG by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 213,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,949,000 after buying an additional 47,245 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in PROG by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 10,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in PROG by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

PRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PROG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on PROG from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on PROG from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Shares of NYSE:PRG opened at $26.47 on Friday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $56.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.62 and a 200-day moving average of $38.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.35.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.19). PROG had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 24.37%. The company had revenue of $710.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. PROG’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

