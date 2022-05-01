Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Director Sells $231,150.00 in Stock

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) Director Charles Francis Kane sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $231,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,208 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,705.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $47.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.16. Progress Software Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.68 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.57 and a 200-day moving average of $47.25.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $147.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Progress Software by 6.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 66,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,121,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Progress Software by 17.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 31,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 259,578 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,995,000 after purchasing an additional 49,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,553 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRGS. StockNews.com began coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

