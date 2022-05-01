Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 488.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,129 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Progyny by 19.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Progyny by 1.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Progyny by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Progyny by 9.0% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Progyny by 16.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PGNY. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $294,049.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $2,591,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,352,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 552,026 shares of company stock worth $23,486,523 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $38.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.99. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $32.86 and a one year high of $68.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.89.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Progyny had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $127.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

