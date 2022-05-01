ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $52.99

ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $52.99 and last traded at $52.99, with a volume of 3295 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.37.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.59 and a 200 day moving average of $65.73.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UYG. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Financials by 521.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 23,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 19,413 shares in the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials during the fourth quarter worth $1,291,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials during the fourth quarter worth $1,039,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials during the third quarter worth $475,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials during the third quarter worth $380,000.

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

