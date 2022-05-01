ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Stock Price Up 7%

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY – Get Rating) shares rose 7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.53 and last traded at $17.51. Approximately 5,671,206 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 83,734,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.36.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.70.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 171.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,213 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

