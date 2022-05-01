Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Prosperity Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.42. Wedbush also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.13 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

PB stock opened at $65.38 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $64.40 and a twelve month high of $80.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.82.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 7.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 37.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.9% during the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,135,000 after buying an additional 8,495 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

