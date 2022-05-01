Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,432 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential were worth $8,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PUK. Societe Generale upgraded Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 1,450 ($18.48) to GBX 1,375 ($17.52) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,719 ($21.91) to GBX 1,665 ($21.22) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prudential in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($19.76) to GBX 1,590 ($20.27) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,304.67.

PUK stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. Prudential plc has a 52-week low of $24.69 and a 52-week high of $44.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.2372 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

