Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2022 guidance at $3.350-$3.550 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $3.35-3.55 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $69.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.91 and a 200 day moving average of $66.08. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $58.96 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.00, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -167.44%.

PEG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.17.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $653,760.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total value of $315,258.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,029,395 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 139,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 104,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 13,808 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $3,090,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

