Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 2,664.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,086 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $10,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,722,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Public Storage by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Public Storage by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,493,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Several research firms have commented on PSA. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.71.

In related news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSA opened at $371.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $382.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $269.55 and a 12 month high of $421.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.68 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 57.18%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 15.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.05%.

About Public Storage (Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.