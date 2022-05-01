Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a report released on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.72 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.17.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $90.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.25 and its 200-day moving average is $88.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.83. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $71.88 and a 12 month high of $108.01. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.93 and a beta of 0.71.

In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $1,391,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,358,733.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 3,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $267,414.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,743 shares of company stock valued at $4,232,771. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 24,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 44,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

