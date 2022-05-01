Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Sally Beauty in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.73.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.34 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 125.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SBH. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sally Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.70.

Shares of Sally Beauty stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.42. Sally Beauty has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $25.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 17.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $411,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 30.1% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

