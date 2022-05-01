Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Cut by Analyst

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Packaging Co. of America in a report released on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.04.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.86.

NYSE:PKG opened at $161.17 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $124.78 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.07.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 45,608.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,093,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,854 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,196,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $131,412,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,870,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $526,904,000 after buying an additional 514,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,117,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,258,000 after buying an additional 469,501 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,197,561.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,348. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $517,276.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 40.90%.

About Packaging Co. of America (Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.