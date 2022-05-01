Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Ryder System, Inc. Raised by KeyCorp (NYSE:R)

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ryder System in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will earn $3.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.18.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $1.23. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on R. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

R stock opened at $69.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.81. Ryder System has a 12 month low of $61.71 and a 12 month high of $93.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.73.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 423.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 19.27%.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

