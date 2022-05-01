Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Trinity Industries, Inc. Boosted by KeyCorp (NYSE:TRN)

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Trinity Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.43.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trinity Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trinity Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.32.

NYSE TRN opened at $27.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.81 and its 200 day moving average is $30.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. Trinity Industries has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $35.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.33.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.13). Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $472.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Trinity Industries by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in Trinity Industries by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Trinity Industries by 402.1% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 233.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 42,005 shares during the period. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 3,780,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $107,541,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $205,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.83%.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

