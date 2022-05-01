Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:TNP)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Robertson now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.66. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The shipping company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.50). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 27.72%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

TNP opened at $12.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $219.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.11. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $13.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the third quarter valued at $385,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 725,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after buying an additional 48,243 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 32.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 160,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 39,879 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the fourth quarter valued at $664,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 34.27% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

