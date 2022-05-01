QC Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QCCO) Short Interest Down 30.4% in April

QC Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QCCO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the March 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
QCCO opened at $0.50 on Friday. QC has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average of $0.64.
