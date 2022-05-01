Radian Group (RDN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Radian Group to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $338.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.27 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 45.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Radian Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $21.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.35. Radian Group has a 52-week low of $19.17 and a 52-week high of $25.05.

Radian Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 25.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDN. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 26,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RDN shares. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Radian Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.58.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

