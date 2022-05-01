Ralph Bartel Sells 25,000 Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) Director Ralph Bartel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total value of $170,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,556,403 shares in the company, valued at $31,120,232.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ralph Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 29th, Ralph Bartel sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $34,750.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Ralph Bartel sold 39,342 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $262,017.72.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Ralph Bartel sold 81,809 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $445,859.05.

On Monday, March 14th, Ralph Bartel sold 8,617 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $50,237.11.

On Thursday, March 10th, Ralph Bartel sold 58,787 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total value of $401,515.21.

On Tuesday, March 8th, Ralph Bartel sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $36,500.00.

TZOO stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. Travelzoo has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $18.47. The stock has a market cap of $83.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.82 and its 200 day moving average is $8.92.

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.15. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 1,142.83% and a net margin of 7.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Travelzoo by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 86,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 29,295 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Travelzoo by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 12,929 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Travelzoo by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Travelzoo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Travelzoo by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 504,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 87,521 shares in the last quarter. 32.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TZOO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Travelzoo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelzoo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

