Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Price Target Cut to C$6.00

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Real Matters from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.04.

OTCMKTS RLLMF opened at $3.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.48. Real Matters has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $14.83.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

