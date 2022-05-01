Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) PT Lowered to C$5.00

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Real Matters from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities cut their price target on Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Real Matters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.04.

OTCMKTS:RLLMF opened at $3.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.48. Real Matters has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $14.83.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

