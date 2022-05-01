Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Shares Up 7.7%

Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) rose 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. Approximately 22,194 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,372,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.05.

RWT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered Redwood Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.97.

Redwood Trust ( NYSE:RWT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 55.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is presently 48.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RWT. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Redwood Trust during the 1st quarter worth $323,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the 1st quarter worth $156,000. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 418.9% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 84,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 68,224 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $14,979,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Company Profile (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

