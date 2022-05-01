Resideo Technologies (REZI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Resideo Technologies has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 11.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Resideo Technologies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

REZI stock opened at $22.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.30 and its 200 day moving average is $25.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 2.35. Resideo Technologies has a 1-year low of $21.20 and a 1-year high of $33.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,006 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 237,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after acquiring an additional 50,784 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 438,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 91,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 194,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

REZI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

