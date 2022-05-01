Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 77,116 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,090,551 shares.The stock last traded at $19.10 and had previously closed at $19.57.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.69.

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $75.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.21 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 110.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,863,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,660,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,934,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,221,000. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

