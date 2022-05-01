Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,060 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,074,000. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.7% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $277.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $292.35 and a 200-day moving average of $310.18. The company has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $238.07 and a one year high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.65.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

