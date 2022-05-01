Richard M. Sr Adams, Sr. Buys 7,776 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Stock

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) Chairman Richard M. Sr Adams, Sr. bought 7,776 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.60 per share, with a total value of $261,273.60. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 20,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

United Bankshares stock opened at $33.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.18. United Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $31.74 and a one year high of $42.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.25.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $237.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.47 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1483.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 55.38%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in United Bankshares by 674.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 58,091 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares during the third quarter valued at about $1,313,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 8.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 872,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,752,000 after acquiring an additional 69,481 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares during the period. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

United Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.