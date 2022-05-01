Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Shares Gap Down to $6.74

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at 6.74, but opened at 6.52. Rigetti Computing shares last traded at 6.60, with a volume of 469 shares trading hands.

About Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

