Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Holdings Cut by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,435 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 24,754 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $9,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 607.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 637 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.18.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $99.77 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.44 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The company has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.90 and a 200-day moving average of $103.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.51%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

