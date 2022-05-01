Royal Bank of Canada Increases Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Price Target to €16.00

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €13.00 ($13.98) to €16.00 ($17.20) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Repsol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Repsol from €13.50 ($14.52) to €14.50 ($15.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Repsol from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €15.50 ($16.67) price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Repsol from €14.70 ($15.81) to €15.50 ($16.67) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Repsol from €16.50 ($17.74) to €17.50 ($18.82) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repsol presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS:REPYY opened at $14.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average of $12.78. The company has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.01. Repsol has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $15.26.

Repsol ( OTCMKTS:REPYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter. Repsol had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 11.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Repsol will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

