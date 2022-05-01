Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $401,787.00 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.69, for a total value of $401,787.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,053,082,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $399,809.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.87, for a total value of $432,101.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Marc Benioff sold 9,419 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.94, for a total value of $1,770,206.86.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total value of $447,074.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.92, for a total value of $448,316.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.43, for a total value of $456,389.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total value of $461,564.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.64, for a total value of $502,872.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.58, for a total value of $486,634.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.02, for a total value of $496,846.00.

CRM opened at $175.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $174.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital cut their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen cut their price target on Salesforce from $325.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Salesforce from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

