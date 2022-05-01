Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.31

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.31 and last traded at $12.32, with a volume of 87539 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.23.

IOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Samsara from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.43.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $125.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.15 million. On average, research analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Samsara news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $807,523.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in Samsara in the fourth quarter worth about $190,604,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Samsara in the fourth quarter worth about $108,162,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Samsara in the fourth quarter worth about $77,320,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,858,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,511,000. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Samsara (NYSE:IOT)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

