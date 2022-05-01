Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,131 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.44% of Sanmina worth $11,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sanmina by 140.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanmina in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sanmina in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanmina alerts:

In related news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 3,831 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $154,121.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 9,039 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $353,515.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SANM. StockNews.com raised Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

NASDAQ SANM opened at $40.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.69. Sanmina Co. has a 1-year low of $35.06 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. Sanmina had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 4.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina Profile (Get Rating)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.