Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAPIENS INTL NV is a leading global provider of proven IT solutions that modernize business processes and enable insurance organizations and other leading companies to adapt quickly to change. Serving as consultants and advisors, Sapiens works with companies to analyze their current systems and develop a blueprint for aligning technology with business goals. The company focuses on delivering innovative solutions that allow companies to build on existing IT assets. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SPNS. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sapiens International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.00.

SPNS stock opened at $23.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Sapiens International has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $38.32.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $119.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.63 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sapiens International will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,466,000 after purchasing an additional 31,948 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 484,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,703,000 after purchasing an additional 32,530 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 437,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,087,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 214,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 208,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

