Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $64.89

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $64.89 and last traded at $64.97, with a volume of 22591 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.91.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.53.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 28,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

