Schweiter Technologies (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) Price Target Cut to CHF 860

Schweiter Technologies (OTCMKTS:SCWTF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from CHF 1,150 to CHF 860 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCWTF opened at $882.95 on Friday. Schweiter Technologies has a 12-month low of $882.95 and a 12-month high of $1,558.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $904.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,246.54.

Schweiter Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schweiter Technologies AG engages in the development, production, and distribution of extruded and cast plastic sheets, composite panels, and core materials for composite structures in Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers new generation for traffic signs made from aluminum composite panels; decorative faÃ§ade material and innovative roof cladding made from aluminum composite panels; individual photo wall, printed on lightweight foam sheets; and cycle shelter with optimum weather protection from extruded acrylic sheets.

