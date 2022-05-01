Schweiter Technologies (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) Price Target Cut to CHF 860

Schweiter Technologies (OTCMKTS:SCWTF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from CHF 1,150 to CHF 860 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS SCWTF opened at $882.95 on Friday. Schweiter Technologies has a 12-month low of $882.95 and a 12-month high of $1,558.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $904.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,246.54.
Schweiter Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schweiter Technologies (SCWTF)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Receive News & Ratings for Schweiter Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweiter Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.